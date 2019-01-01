 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Flav

Indica-dominant cultivated from Raspberry Cough and Cheese Kush strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Like a basket of freshly picked raspberries, this kush strain is bursting with sweet and tart flavors. The Effects: Relaxing indica effects such as strong body high, mood-lifting euphoria, and increased creativity will have you feeling like Raspberry Kush is your nighttime jam. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

Raspberry Kush

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.