 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tropical Trainwreck Cartridge

Tropical Trainwreck Cartridge

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck Cartridge
Flav Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors. The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.