The FLO Pen

by Flo True Taste

1.03
Flo True Taste Vaping Vape Pens The FLO Pen

About this product

The FLO PEN not only gives you a "TRUE TASTE". It eliminates waste. None of your product falls below a coil, allowing you to use 100% of your product. 855-203-2331 info@flotruetaste.com

3 customer reviews

1.03

Mmaggouh

It broke after a week of very light use It cost me $70 and I couldn’t find any replacement coils and tbh it’s not even worth it.

cherimai1208

The quartz atomizer broke after only ONE week of light use. I can not find any replacement parts online or in smoke shop stores I have visited. Definitely not worth the 80 dollars I spent on this.....

Abalishious

I really liked this pen at first, which I bought 2 months ago, however, I am about to buy my fourth charger and can not get the pen to work at all. After spending 60$ on the pen and another 30$ on parts I am disappointed with this product. Now after having a third failed charger the pen light will not turn off and the pen is not working at all.

About this brand

The unique design of The FLO Pen places the coil below the quartz Bucket. The desired product for use never touches the heat source. With True Vape technology you are able to get a TRUE TASTE of the product.