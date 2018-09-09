Abalishious on June 24th, 2017

I really liked this pen at first, which I bought 2 months ago, however, I am about to buy my fourth charger and can not get the pen to work at all. After spending 60$ on the pen and another 30$ on parts I am disappointed with this product. Now after having a third failed charger the pen light will not turn off and the pen is not working at all.