SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
on September 9th, 2018
It broke after a week of very light use It cost me $70 and I couldn’t find any replacement coils and tbh it’s not even worth it.
on August 17th, 2017
The quartz atomizer broke after only ONE week of light use. I can not find any replacement parts online or in smoke shop stores I have visited. Definitely not worth the 80 dollars I spent on this.....
on June 24th, 2017
I really liked this pen at first, which I bought 2 months ago, however, I am about to buy my fourth charger and can not get the pen to work at all. After spending 60$ on the pen and another 30$ on parts I am disappointed with this product. Now after having a third failed charger the pen light will not turn off and the pen is not working at all.