  5. Lift Liquid Cannabis 5mg

Lift Liquid Cannabis 5mg

by Float by Surterra Wellness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lift is a water-soluble form of liquid cannabis. Mix it with any beverage to enjoy all of the benefits of THC without the bitter taste that comes with most cannabis beverage additives. To consume, add one sachet of Lift to your favorite beverage and stir gently for 10 seconds. Each sachet contains 5 mg of THC.

About this brand

Our Mission: Well-Being for All. Feeling truly well is a gift—and everyone should be able to achieve it. We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.