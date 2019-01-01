About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Humulene is best known for giving beer its signature hops smell, but it is also found in ginseng, sage, and sunflowers. This woody, earthy smelling terpene is frequently used in cooking, insecticides, and medicinal research. Many studies have recognized humulene’s anti-inflammatory properties. Aside from health benefits, it is used as an insecticide for its toxicity to malaria larvae.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.