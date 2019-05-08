jackturner25
on May 8th, 2019
Floraplex products are legit, the pricing is unbelievable! I switched from True Terpenes, increased my margins. Thanks Floraplex.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Myrcene is a yellow, oily liquid terpene with a pleasant scent that is frequently compared to herbs or cloves. It is found throughout nature in plants such as mango, lemongrass, thyme, hops, and eucalyptus. Myrcene is often used as an intermediate chemical for scented products but rarely used directly due its instability in air. The perfume industry commonly uses myrcene for the preparation of flavor and fragrance chemicals including linalool, citral, menthol, and more. Myrcene has been observed to diminish inflammation. It has also been reported to have a strong sedative effect at higher doses and was found to act as a muscle relaxant in mice.
on May 8th, 2019
Floraplex products are legit, the pricing is unbelievable! I switched from True Terpenes, increased my margins. Thanks Floraplex.
on May 7th, 2019
About half the price of where I was getting it before and its high quality.
on April 1st, 2019
Not sure how, but these cats are selling the same stuff I was buying elsewhere for half the price.