 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Myrcene

Myrcene

by Floraplex Terpenes

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Myrcene
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Myrcene
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Myrcene
Floraplex Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Myrcene

Buy Here

About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Myrcene is a yellow, oily liquid terpene with a pleasant scent that is frequently compared to herbs or cloves. It is found throughout nature in plants such as mango, lemongrass, thyme, hops, and eucalyptus. Myrcene is often used as an intermediate chemical for scented products but rarely used directly due its instability in air. The perfume industry commonly uses myrcene for the preparation of flavor and fragrance chemicals including linalool, citral, menthol, and more. Myrcene has been observed to diminish inflammation. It has also been reported to have a strong sedative effect at higher doses and was found to act as a muscle relaxant in mice.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

jackturner25

Floraplex products are legit, the pricing is unbelievable! I switched from True Terpenes, increased my margins. Thanks Floraplex.

aswwood

About half the price of where I was getting it before and its high quality.

jaykun

Not sure how, but these cats are selling the same stuff I was buying elsewhere for half the price.

About this brand

Floraplex Terpenes Logo
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results. At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.