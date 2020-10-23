o........2 on October 23rd, 2020

I love this product so much. It was suggested to me for my PTSD and anxiety and boy has it made a difference. It gives a nice body high and just mellows and calms you but I have also noticed I feel happy. Not stoned but just happy and after the trauma I recently went through and finding this and being able to feel happy is the best. I didn't think anything could help with the flashbacks etc but this did and I will definitely be telling people about it. Thank you for such a great product.