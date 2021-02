Good strain, very euphoric high, relaxed, happy. Bud is very potent in smell, funky, pineapple with lemon and lime smell and taste when lit, very piney type of weed, eyes are chinky and hard to keep open, but it's a good heavy on the eyes lol. Loving this flower so far, ironically I found this on the street before a dispensary though, sad... the street is still king of weed so far. But this flower is a must test, still trying to feel the full effects of the strain, so far no hunger, mild snack appetite, throat not dry, eyes are smacked and heavy, mind feels good and body.