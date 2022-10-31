About this product
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Slow dried, long cured, hand trimmed craft cannabis flower. Dirty Sprite Breath is an indica hybrid and as the name implies, has an aroma of lemon-lime fizzy soda.
About this brand
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.