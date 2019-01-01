 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Harleghost All Flower Pre Roll

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Harleghost All Flower Pre Roll

About this product

No time to grind? Our pre rolls are conveniently rolled and sealed for your enjoyment. • 1.1 g+ premium pesticide-free flower • Single source, strain specific • Organic paper • Child-resistant, sustainable hemp plastic tube Flower Of Life pre rolls are made using our pesticide-free cannabis flower. You won’t find leaves, stems or synthetic inputs in these beauties! Contains 1.1 g+ of cannabis flower carefully rolled, hand twisted and sealed. We use flavorless bio organic paper that is certified to be grown without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides. These pre-rolls burn slowly and smoothly. Each pre roll is placed in a recyclable and child resistant tube made from 100% plant based hemp plastic and sealed with a tamper evident seal. Our full compliance lab reports are accessible via a QR code printed on the packaging.

About this brand

Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis Logo
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a cleaner cannabis option that doesn’t harm the body or environment.