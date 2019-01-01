 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Slick

by FlowerMate

Flowermate’s new Slick is the slimmest and sleekest dry herb unit from the Flowermate line. Extremely easy to use. Glass Mouthpiece Haptic Response Slim and Sleek Non Combustion aromatherapy device Exceptional quality made only with medical grade materials. Fully isolated Air Path allows for a clean and pure experien

Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.