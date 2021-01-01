Mango Kush Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
About this product
Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges. Hybrid - Chill - Happy Mango, tropical fruit, a hint of banana CCELL cartridge 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Money-back guarantee Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg 940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC) 60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
About this brand
Flowerz
About this strain
Mango Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
