Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$22.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ideal for localized pain, cramps and inflammation with prolonged effects. The absorption rate is very high and like other suppositories, the application puts the medication closer to internal cellular walls so essential cannabinoids enter the bloodstream much more quickly. Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract.
on June 1st, 2020
The perla pre-roll works quickly in reducing pain and inflammation in my knee.
We're so glad you are enjoying our products! Thank you for being apart of our #FluentFamily!