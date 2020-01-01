1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$100.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the skin for more focused therapeutic effects. Ideal for localized pain and inflammation with no psychoactive effects. Newer patients and those with a low THC tolerance can apply topicals with confidence. Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract.
Be the first to review this product.