Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey
by Airo Vapor
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Simply screw in your cartridge and begin vaping with no pre-heating or warm-up necessary. The Pulse significantly maintains the flavor and terpene profile of your oils, offers bigger draws, and regulates temperature to prevent burning or damaging the cartridge. The Pulse can read the resistance of any cartridge, and intuitively adjusts heat settings for optimal use. It is also compatible with all 510 thread concentrate cartridges. The Pulse sports an LED screen that displays multiple variables including battery life, resistance, voltage, and wattage. The battery even features a manual setting for personalized temperature settings.
Be the first to review this product.