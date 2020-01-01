 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Vuber Pulse Battery

Vuber Pulse Battery

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Write a review
Fluent Cannabis Care Vaping Batteries & Power Vuber Pulse Battery

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Simply screw in your cartridge and begin vaping with no pre-heating or warm-up necessary. The Pulse significantly maintains the flavor and terpene profile of your oils, offers bigger draws, and regulates temperature to prevent burning or damaging the cartridge. The Pulse can read the resistance of any cartridge, and intuitively adjusts heat settings for optimal use. It is also compatible with all 510 thread concentrate cartridges. The Pulse sports an LED screen that displays multiple variables including battery life, resistance, voltage, and wattage. The battery even features a manual setting for personalized temperature settings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fluent Cannabis Care Logo
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.