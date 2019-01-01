Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.