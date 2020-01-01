About this product
Flower cannabis of White Nightmare strain from Forbidden Farms.
Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.