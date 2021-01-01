Awaken Arousal CBD Oil 30mg
by ForiaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Great sex is for everyone! Our best-selling formula, Awaken, is a unique blend of broad-spectrum CBD, organic botanicals like Kava and Cacao and special terpenes that enhance arousal, ease discomfort and increase overall pleasure. All of our Intimacy formulas are 100% plant-based and organic and have no fragrances, additives, or synthetic anything - ever.
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure. Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.