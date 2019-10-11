About this product

Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free. SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS - 12 x 9 x 6 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold. PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK - Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost. TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS - It's 2019, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.