 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply

Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply

by Formline Supply

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply

$58.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free. SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS - 12 x 9 x 6 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold. PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK - Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost. TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS - It's 2019, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Highgenevievee

I love every product by formline supply I’ve tried! They’re perfect for traveling because theyre sleek, they have so much space, and the ideal pockets for a stoner. Plus they’re completely smell proof thanks to the built in heavy duty charcoal filters, and some of them even have locks! Perfect for a stoner and would great for people who don’t smoke too!

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.