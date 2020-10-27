Smell Proof Case with Lock - Extra Large - 12x9x6 Inches - by Formline Supply
Product rating:
About this product
Our largest case ever and the first of it's kind. It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free.
SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS - 12 x 9 x 6 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold.
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK - Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost.
TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS - It's 2019, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
SPECIFICALLY TAILORED TO YOUR UNIQUE STORAGE NEEDS - 12 x 9 x 6 inches of modular configuration, padded lining, extra pockets and zippers. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold.
PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES WITH A BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK - Help keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by kids, dog, or other pets. Be responsible and don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost.
TOP SHELF STORAGE FOR TOP SHELF PRODUCTS - It's 2019, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Formline Supply
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 100,000+ happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.