Blueberry Shortcake

by Freddy's Fuego

Blueberry Shortcake
Blueberry Shortcake

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower. Blueberry Shortcake is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Blueberry X Grape Pie (bx) strains. Blueberry Shortcake has a super sweet and sugary berry flavor with hints of earthy nuttiness upon exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, with hints of rich grapes and cherries added into the mix. Blueberry Shortcake’s high is just as delicious as the flavor, with lifted effects that are perfect for kicking back after a long and stressful day. Classification: Hybrid Lineage: Blueberry x Grape Pie (bx) Breeder: Cannarado **Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**

About this brand

Freddy's Fuego Logo
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more! The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.

