About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.

Blueberry Shortcake is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Blueberry X Grape Pie (bx) strains. Blueberry Shortcake has a super sweet and sugary berry flavor with hints of earthy nuttiness upon exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, with hints of rich grapes and cherries added into the mix. Blueberry Shortcake’s high is just as delicious as the flavor, with lifted effects that are perfect for kicking back after a long and stressful day.



Classification:

Hybrid



Lineage:

Blueberry x Grape Pie (bx)



Breeder:

Cannarado



**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**