SinMint Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Freddy's FuegoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Thin Mint Girl Scout X Blue Power - 60/40 INDICA HYBRID From the light frosty green color with royal purple highlights to sweet sugar cookies aroma, she just screams high quality cannabis. A crisp sweet smoke that leads to a heady buzz that will last for hours.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
SinMint Cookies
SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint.