Freddy's Fuego
SinMint Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Dense tight buds holding powerfully euphoric effects. This terpene profile has a petrol based nose mixed with minty doughy notes. A pleasant mixture of earthy sweetness with a undertone of light cinnamon & sharp mint. You will feel this one behind the eyes!
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Thin Mint G.S.C. x Blue Power
Breeder:
Sin City Seeds
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
