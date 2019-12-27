 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Layer Cake #14

Layer Cake #14

by Quality Green Trees

Skip to Reviews
4.85
Quality Green Trees Cannabis Flower Layer Cake #14
Quality Green Trees Cannabis Flower Layer Cake #14

About this product

Layer cake #14 is our hottest find from the Freddy's Fuego 2018 Pheno hunt. This wedding cake x GMO/TK/Skunk Its a amazingly pungent cross. The Pheno choice #14 is is a very balanced cross of both. Its evenly split 50/50 between the wedding cake and GMO/TK/Skunk. Straight Fuego! There's even been a buzz about a dope cup win.

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.85

write a review

ryansgram2019

"all over the place" nugs that look like chaos, smell like "salon-stank", and taste like the best pine you can find. 25%-28% thc levels too!

dharmapile

So glad my budtender recommended this strain. I'm having a terrible fibromyalgia flare up, described the effects I wanted, and this was the answer. The strain I bought was just called layer cake, so I don't know about 14. I feel so much relief. Totally blissed out.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Quality Green Trees Logo
In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.