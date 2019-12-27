ryansgram2019
on December 27th, 2019
"all over the place" nugs that look like chaos, smell like "salon-stank", and taste like the best pine you can find. 25%-28% thc levels too!
Layer cake #14 is our hottest find from the Freddy's Fuego 2018 Pheno hunt. This wedding cake x GMO/TK/Skunk Its a amazingly pungent cross. The Pheno choice #14 is is a very balanced cross of both. Its evenly split 50/50 between the wedding cake and GMO/TK/Skunk. Straight Fuego! There's even been a buzz about a dope cup win.
on October 5th, 2019
So glad my budtender recommended this strain. I'm having a terrible fibromyalgia flare up, described the effects I wanted, and this was the answer. The strain I bought was just called layer cake, so I don't know about 14. I feel so much relief. Totally blissed out.
on July 29th, 2019
Smoking this every night
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.