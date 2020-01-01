 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quality Green Trees

Consistent Top Shelf Cannabis, That's What We're All About

LA Cookies
Clones
layer Cake #14
Larry Cake

About Quality Green Trees

In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.

