About this product

Our Delta-8 Infused Gummies come in 25 and 50mg, 10pcs per bag and use minimal ingredients. Ingredients: Lite Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Delta-8 Distillate Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality. WARNING: This product is derived from 100% Legal Hemp and does not exceed the legal limit of Delta-9 THC (0.3%). This product may cause drowsiness. Do not use this product while driving or operating heavy equipment/machinery. Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not use this product if you are subject to drug testing.