 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Delta-8 Gummies

Delta-8 Gummies

by Freedom Extracts

Write a review
Freedom Extracts Edibles Candy Delta-8 Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta-8 Infused Gummies come in 25 and 50mg, 10pcs per bag and use minimal ingredients. Ingredients: Lite Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Delta-8 Distillate Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality. WARNING: This product is derived from 100% Legal Hemp and does not exceed the legal limit of Delta-9 THC (0.3%). This product may cause drowsiness. Do not use this product while driving or operating heavy equipment/machinery. Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not use this product if you are subject to drug testing.

About this brand

Freedom Extracts Logo
Freedom Extracts is a veteran owned and operated, licensed CBD shop whose mission is to help people feel better in a healthy, natural way. Use LEAFLY at checkout and receive 10% off your entire purchase.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review