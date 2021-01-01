Freedom Extracts
About this product
Our Delta-8 Infused Gummies come in 25 and 50mg, 10pcs per bag and use minimal ingredients.
Ingredients: Lite Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Delta-8 Distillate
Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.
WARNING: This product is derived from 100% Legal Hemp and does not exceed the legal limit of Delta-9 THC (0.3%). This product may cause drowsiness. Do not use this product while driving or operating heavy equipment/machinery. Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not use this product if you are subject to drug testing.
