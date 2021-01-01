 Loading…

Delta-8 Vape

by Freedom Extracts

Freedom Extracts Vaping Vape Pens Delta-8 Vape

About this product

This product is derived from 100% Legal Hemp and does not exceed the legal limit of Delta-9 THC (0.3%). Each 1 gram vape contains 950mg of Delta-8 and Natural Terpenes. Our terpene flavors will vary so please check back for new flavors updated every couple weeks. Ingredients: 100% Legal Hemp Derived Delta-8 Distillate and Natural Terpenes. Flavors available: Banana Kush: uplifting, carefree, energetic. ﻿Tropicana Cookies:﻿ happy, uplifting, euphoric. LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. WARNING: This product is derived from 100% Legal Hemp and does not exceed the legal limit of Delta-9 THC (0.3%). This product may cause drowsiness. Do not use this product while driving or operating heavy equipment/machinery. Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not use this product if you are subject to drug testing.

About this brand

Freedom Extracts is a veteran owned and operated, licensed CBD shop whose mission is to help people feel better in a healthy, natural way. Use LEAFLY at checkout and receive 10% off your entire purchase.

