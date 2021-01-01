 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cherry Gelato Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Cherry Gelato Cartridge 0.5g

by Friendly Farms

Write a review
Friendly Farms Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Gelato Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cherry Gelato Cartridge 0.5g by Friendly Farms

About this brand

Friendly Farms Logo

About this strain

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review