Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Animal Face is a rare sativa dominant strain created through crossing the potent Face Off OG and Animal Mints. You’ll be totally addicted after you feel it’s mind and body numbing high. This strain is total fire... As your mind fades, your body will start to succumb to a tingly effect that will wash over you. This bud has a sweet sugary nutty flavor with hints of mint and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a light hint of pine and diesel. This strain will be a staple in our garden.
on February 17th, 2020
I almost got a hint of lemon as well. Love the subtle approach of it's effects, and then the sudden holy cow, it's rockin time.
on February 13th, 2020
One of my faves! Looks great, smells amazing, tastes awesome, and the effects are fire!
on January 29th, 2020
fire