Animal Face

by From the Soil (FTS)

About this product

Animal Face is a rare sativa dominant strain created through crossing the potent Face Off OG and Animal Mints. You’ll be totally addicted after you feel it’s mind and body numbing high. This strain is total fire... As your mind fades, your body will start to succumb to a tingly effect that will wash over you. This bud has a sweet sugary nutty flavor with hints of mint and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a light hint of pine and diesel. This strain will be a staple in our garden.

6 customer reviews

5.06

Skold50

I almost got a hint of lemon as well. Love the subtle approach of it's effects, and then the sudden holy cow, it's rockin time.

PrettyPothead89

One of my faves! Looks great, smells amazing, tastes awesome, and the effects are fire!

About this brand

From the Soil (FTS) Logo
Like life, we are all nothing more than the choices we have made, the people we have met and the experiences we have kept to remember and share. Just simple words, but profound and heart felt. Our team, our family, our assembly of talent we have at our farm is truly a blessing. The life paths of each and every important member is the sum total of offerings we give thanks to this amazing plant. We here at From the Soil collective gardeners bring to you our enthusiasm and learning base of cannabis cultivation, harvesting and ultimately the mature flower to Washington i502 stores. Our entire culture and mindset is centered from the great wisdom of the Dalai Lama… “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation” Those few words and respect of this cannabis plant is the foundation and center of our group and team. And we hope with every puff, toke, taste and dab we provide you, that our love and passion shines.