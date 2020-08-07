About this product
Animal Face is a rare sativa dominant strain created through
crossing the potent Face Off OG and Animal Mints. You’ll be
totally addicted after you feel it’s mind and body numbing
high. This strain is total fire... As your mind fades, your body
will start to succumb to a tingly effect that will wash over you.
This bud has a sweet sugary nutty flavor with hints of mint and
earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a light
hint of pine and diesel. This strain will be a staple in our garden.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!