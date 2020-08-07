Animal Face is a rare sativa dominant strain created through

crossing the potent Face Off OG and Animal Mints. You’ll be

totally addicted after you feel it’s mind and body numbing

high. This strain is total fire... As your mind fades, your body

will start to succumb to a tingly effect that will wash over you.

This bud has a sweet sugary nutty flavor with hints of mint and

earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a light

hint of pine and diesel. This strain will be a staple in our garden.