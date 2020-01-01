 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Rawtton

Rawtton

by Frost Factory

Frost Factory Cannabis Flower Rawtton

About this product

About this strain

Rawtton

Rawtton

Rawtton by Ethos Genetics just might be the new UK Cheese. Created by crossing Chem D with Mandarin Sunset, it brings out a terpene profile of rotting fruit and chemy skunk. This strain is a must-try for those seeking a high that will keep a smile on your face all day long. 

About this brand

Frost Factory