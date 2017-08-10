Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Maple Wreck has a rich aroma of maple syrup mixed with woody bark. After exhaling this tasty strain, the exquisite flavor lingers on your palate. The effects of this Trainwreck hybrid are mostly cerebral and euphoric with a light, calming body effect. Average THC 22.87%
on August 10th, 2017
Wow. Awake, clear, but mellow - a new fav of mine. I'm a bit sensitive to some strong sativas, but really like this strain ~ No negative thoughts/feelings, at least for me... Happy effects: Trainwreck strain feeling w/bit more calm indica body feel... I assume this is Trainwreck sativa crossed with Maple leaf indica ...(?) Picked up in SF, Ca. ~ not sure if it is available anywhere else. Should have a Leafly listing!