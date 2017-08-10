 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maple Wreck

by Frosted Flowers

Frosted Flowers Cannabis Flower Maple Wreck
Frosted Flowers Cannabis Flower Maple Wreck

Maple Wreck has a rich aroma of maple syrup mixed with woody bark. After exhaling this tasty strain, the exquisite flavor lingers on your palate. The effects of this Trainwreck hybrid are mostly cerebral and euphoric with a light, calming body effect. Average THC 22.87%

AlamoSquared

Wow. Awake, clear, but mellow - a new fav of mine. I'm a bit sensitive to some strong sativas, but really like this strain ~ No negative thoughts/feelings, at least for me... Happy effects: Trainwreck strain feeling w/bit more calm indica body feel... I assume this is Trainwreck sativa crossed with Maple leaf indica ...(?) Picked up in SF, Ca. ~ not sure if it is available anywhere else. Should have a Leafly listing!

About this brand

Frosted Flowers prides itself on purity, quality and consistency. All of our products are laboratory tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents and microbiological count. Our master grower has perfected the art of cultivating perfectly formed trichome stalks with swollen resin glands and extremely unique terpene profiles. Most of our strains test above 20% cannabinoids and include HighTimes winners. Frosted Flowers consistently produces superior products that collectives and consumers have grown to trust. All of our flowers are grown utilizing semi organic cultivation techniques. We irrigate with a top feed recirculating system and a rockwool blended base. This enables our master grower to know exactly what each plants need is and adjust their nutrients, feeding schedules and ambi-ent environment appropriately. Doing so ensures each plant achieve its maximum potential.