 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Frosted Flowers
Frosted Flowers Cover Photo

Frosted Flowers

Purity - Quality - Consistency

About Frosted Flowers

Frosted Flowers prides itself on purity, quality and consistency. All of our products are laboratory tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents and microbiological count. Our master grower has perfected the art of cultivating perfectly formed trichome stalks with swollen resin glands and extremely unique terpene profiles. Most of our strains test above 20% cannabinoids and include HighTimes winners. Frosted Flowers consistently produces superior products that collectives and consumers have grown to trust. All of our flowers are grown utilizing semi organic cultivation techniques. We irrigate with a top feed recirculating system and a rockwool blended base. This enables our master grower to know exactly what each plants need is and adjust their nutrients, feeding schedules and ambi-ent environment appropriately. Doing so ensures each plant achieve its maximum potential.

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California