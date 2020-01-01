 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Maple Wreck Pre-Roll (Single)

Maple Wreck Pre-Roll (Single)

by Frosted Flowers

Frosted Flowers Cannabis Pre-rolls Maple Wreck Pre-Roll (Single)

Maple Wreck has a rich aroma of maple syrup mixed with woody bark. After exhaling this tasty strain, the exquisite flavor lingers on your palate. The effects of this Trainwreck hybrid are mostly cerebral and euphoric with a light, calming body effect. Our pre-rolls are made from pure flower, no trim, no shake, no stems, ever… We start with perfectly manicured flowers that are destemmed, course ground and hand sifted. We then do second grind, re-sift and a final hand removal of any leftover stems. Our tedious two step grind and sift process ensures we have the best starting material for our pre-rolls. Strain details Classification: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Average THC : 22.87% Predominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, β Caryophyllene, Linalool, β Pinene, α Pinene, Ocimene

Frosted Flowers prides itself on purity, quality and consistency. All of our products are laboratory tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents and microbiological count. Our master grower has perfected the art of cultivating perfectly formed trichome stalks with swollen resin glands and extremely unique terpene profiles. Most of our strains test above 20% cannabinoids and include HighTimes winners. Frosted Flowers consistently produces superior products that collectives and consumers have grown to trust. All of our flowers are grown utilizing semi organic cultivation techniques. We irrigate with a top feed recirculating system and a rockwool blended base. This enables our master grower to know exactly what each plants need is and adjust their nutrients, feeding schedules and ambi-ent environment appropriately. Doing so ensures each plant achieve its maximum potential.