  5. Silver Haze Pre-Rolls (7 pack)

by Frosted Flowers

About this product

2014 High Times Cannabis Cup Sativa- Silver Haze is a light colored flower with dark orange pistils, coated in trichomes. Silver Haze has a distinctive cheese-funk-grass sweetness. The cerebral effects of this potent sativa are uplifting and euphoric, yet functional. Our pre-rolls are made from pure flower, no trim, no shake, no stems, ever… We start with perfectly manicured flowers that are destemmed, course ground and hand sifted. We then do second grind, re-sift and a final hand removal of any leftover stems. Our tedious two step grind and sift process ensures we have the best starting material for our pre-rolls. Strain details: Classification: Sativa Average THC : 25.93% Predominant Terpenes: Myrcene, β Caryophyllene, Limonene, α Humulene

About this brand

Frosted Flowers prides itself on purity, quality and consistency. All of our products are laboratory tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents and microbiological count. Our master grower has perfected the art of cultivating perfectly formed trichome stalks with swollen resin glands and extremely unique terpene profiles. Most of our strains test above 20% cannabinoids and include HighTimes winners. Frosted Flowers consistently produces superior products that collectives and consumers have grown to trust. All of our flowers are grown utilizing semi organic cultivation techniques. We irrigate with a top feed recirculating system and a rockwool blended base. This enables our master grower to know exactly what each plants need is and adjust their nutrients, feeding schedules and ambi-ent environment appropriately. Doing so ensures each plant achieve its maximum potential.