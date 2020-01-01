SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This lovely organic vaping oil comes in a one ounce bottle with approximately 30 dropperfuls in the bottle. It is fortified with 1000mg of CBD made from c02 extraction of organic hemp. No trace of THC. Many credit our vaping oils for managing epilepsy, anxiety, and helping quit smoking.
Be the first to review this product.