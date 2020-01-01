 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Fruit of the Earth Natural Health
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Cover Photo

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Your CBD and More Store!

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health featured photo 1
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health featured photo 2
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health featured photo 3
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health featured photo 4
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health featured photo 5

About Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.

Balms

more products

Chocolates

more products

Condiments

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Ingestible

more products

Lotions

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States