 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 99.4%+ PURE CBD ISOLATE IN SLAB FORM

99.4%+ PURE CBD ISOLATE IN SLAB FORM

by Fully Activated CBD

Write a review
Fully Activated CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 99.4%+ PURE CBD ISOLATE IN SLAB FORM

$20.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This is pure CBD Isolate, the same excellent quality as our powder but in a more manageable slab form. Slab CBD Isolate is easier for a lot of consumers who vape or dab and is non-psychoactive.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fully Activated CBD Logo
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.