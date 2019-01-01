 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Clarify Reserve Hemp Capsules 50mg

by Functional Remedies

Need a boost? Looking to ease CBD into your wellness regimen? Our Clarify Reserve line is a truly premium product: It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process and blended with organic coconut oil. Lipid extraction yields the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBG), terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge. Why do we do this? We want you to experience your best self and who knows, maybe develop a new super power. Made in Colorado, Functional Remedies creates the highest quality, full-spectrum, hemp lipid extracts and tinctures. We control our entire process from cultivation to refinement. All of our hemp is sustainably farmed using all-natural practices. We never use pesticides or herbicides. We believe that wellness starts at the seed…and it shows in our thriving plants and the results people get with our oils. Recommended Use We suggest starting low and slow with one capsule in the evening. From there, you may adjust dosage and time of day as best suit your needs.

About this brand

11 years of cultivation have created a breed of hemp that is heavy in beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. We merge traditional botany with cutting edge genetics – reviewing plant DNA strands and modifying at the DNA level to ensure the best traits for wellness. Most extraction strips key elements and adds toxins. We always choose gentle & safe. Plus, our Reserve line’s proprietary lipid extraction & infusion process keeps a dense cannabinoid, terpene, phytonutrient, & flavonoid blend for optimal absorption and health benefits. We are obsessed with quality. That’s why every batch and lot of oil is tested in our lab and by a 3rd party to verify they meet our high standards. Lab & production facilities follow strict Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).