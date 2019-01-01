 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Clarify Reserve Hemp Oil Tincture 250mg

Clarify Reserve Hemp Oil Tincture 250mg

by Functional Remedies

You deserve the best. Our Clarify Reserve line is a small batch, single origin beauty. It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market that’s crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process — yielding the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids, terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge. We combine our hemp extract with MCT oil (from coconuts). It’s a great source of healthy fatty acids and clean fuel for your body and brain. Hemp Oil Tinctures give you the most control when it comes to supporting your health needs: Adjust the dose with precision –add a few drops or a full dropper to your favorite smoothie or morning coffee, or simply place under your tongue. Our hemp oil tinctures also work for pets—just sprinkle a few drops on treats or food.

11 years of cultivation have created a breed of hemp that is heavy in beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. We merge traditional botany with cutting edge genetics – reviewing plant DNA strands and modifying at the DNA level to ensure the best traits for wellness. Most extraction strips key elements and adds toxins. We always choose gentle & safe. Plus, our Reserve line’s proprietary lipid extraction & infusion process keeps a dense cannabinoid, terpene, phytonutrient, & flavonoid blend for optimal absorption and health benefits. We are obsessed with quality. That’s why every batch and lot of oil is tested in our lab and by a 3rd party to verify they meet our high standards. Lab & production facilities follow strict Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).