11 years of cultivation have created a breed of hemp that is heavy in beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. We merge traditional botany with cutting edge genetics – reviewing plant DNA strands and modifying at the DNA level to ensure the best traits for wellness. Most extraction strips key elements and adds toxins. We always choose gentle & safe. Plus, our Reserve line’s proprietary lipid extraction & infusion process keeps a dense cannabinoid, terpene, phytonutrient, & flavonoid blend for optimal absorption and health benefits. We are obsessed with quality. That’s why every batch and lot of oil is tested in our lab and by a 3rd party to verify they meet our high standards. Lab & production facilities follow strict Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).