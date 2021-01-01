About this product

Perform better and focus longer. Experience the beneficial properties of hemp in our super-concentrated, super-charged 500 mg tincture of full spectrum hemp oil. Our tincture blends the most advanced hemp strains on the market with MCT coconut oil for an added daily boost of brain fuel and antioxidants.



It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market that’s crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process — yielding the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids, terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge.



Tinctures give you the most control when it comes to supporting your health needs: Adjust the dose with precision –add a few drops or a full dropper to your favorite smoothie or morning coffee, or simply place under your tongue. Our tinctures also work for pets—just sprinkle a few drops on treats or food.