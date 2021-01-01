Guerilla Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Guerilla Kush Pre-Roll 1g by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.
About this brand
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.