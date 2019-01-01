 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannabis and Tea Infuser Mug

Cannabis and Tea Infuser Mug

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Write a review
Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous Cannabis and Tea Infuser Mug

About this product

Infuse your favourite CBD oils or weed strains at home or on-the-go with Fusion’s Cannabis Coffee and Tea Infuser Mug. Brew café-caliber weed coffee or CBD infused drinks with our inimitable cannabis coffee blends, sourced from high altitude micro lots in South America. Use this tea mug with infuser and our gourmet coffee blends once, and you’ll be best buds. • Includes removable stainless steel loose-leaf tea infuser • Mesh filter contains even the smallest tea leaves (or buds) • Tea infuser mugs hold up to 350 ml. (12 oz.) • Dishwasher safe

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion Coffee Beans Logo
At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.