  5. Plantlife Super B+

Super B+ is a plant vitamin supplement, utilizing vitamin B1 (thiamine) which has been shown by research to have many positive effects on plant growth from assisting rooting, growing, flowering and fruiting, to keep plants stress free. As well as encouraging healthy, vigorous growth, B vitamins are also shown to significantly increase crop yields if used all the way through growth in conjunction with a good food and additive schedule. Future Harvest's Super B+ is also enriched with sea kelp which is renowned for its many benefits, including stress relief and increased amino acid and protein activity. With Super B+, imagine an athlete on a strict diet and exercise program to ensure they perform at the highest level, using vitamins as a food supplement to keep diseases, colds and flu at bay. Using Super B+ gives plants a better chance of success! Key Features: - Effective Super B+ extra strength vitamin formula - Economical dilution at 2ml per 1L (1ml per 1L for transplants) Super B+ is a 2-in-1 additive product - Can be used on all grow media, hydro system and any method through all stages of plant growth - Insurance against environmental stressors which are common when growing indoors - Use as foliar application or as nutrient additive - 3 Minimal effect on EC and pH levels - Encourages larger crop yields - Increases general crop health and germination rates

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip