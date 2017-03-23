 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Pre-roll Fill Shaker

Pre-roll Fill Shaker

by Futurola

5.02
Futurola Smoking Rolling Machines Pre-roll Fill Shaker

About this product

Designed for Futurola's Slim Size & King Size Pre-Rolled Cones, this Shaker fills 25 cones at a time!

2 customer reviews

5.02

gva1018

So SIMPLE to use!!!...Grind, fill, tamp down, fill a little more,tamp down, and twist to close, doesn't get much easier then that!! Made perfectly for an OLD SCHOOL STONER... I "highly" recommend to anyone who prefers smoking then bonging, piping, vaping or dabbing.

Nkeese82

I use this product constantly it helps me get through the weekend without taking forever to do by hand. #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Futurola Logo
Futurola is the lifestyle brand for rollers all across the globe. The family run business established its roots in the Coffeeshop industry in 1997 and over the years, Futurola has grown into a premier manufacturer for top of the industry 420 friendly products.