Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The G Pen Elite is an ergonomically designed portable convection vaporizer, featuring a full LED display with temperature control, battery life indicator, and all-ceramic heating chamber. The G Pen Elite boasts the largest fully ceramic chamber on the market, with a revolutionary 360 ceramic heating element that provides fast and even convection vaporization of ground material from all sides. With the capability of setting any desired temperature between 200° - 428°F (93° - 220°C), users can experiment with low temperature true vaporization to explore optimal flavor profiles. This innovative technology opens up an entirely new vaporizing experience with unrivaled performance, taste, and effects. Powered by a combination of the highest grade lithium-ion battery and smart-chip technology, The G Pen Elite is a high-performance vaporizer that sustains battery life for extended use. Designed and engineered for portability, the G Pen Elite is the perfect marriage of form and function, making it the ideal solution for efficient vaporization on the go.
on June 20th, 2019
I love this portable vaporizer! I wanted to get away from smoking and switch to vaping. This was a great budget-friendly option. What I love most about it is that you can set the exact temperature you want to vape at. My sweet spot is 375 for effectiveness and flavor/aroma. I enjoy using this most when I’m alone. I’ve passed it around with my spouse & friends but you should really wait a short while between inhales to get the most out of your 5 minute session. With a group it often gets inhaled too frequently in a short period of time and there’s very little vapor drawn each time you do that. The battery life is satisfactory when used as a personal vaporizer. The small size makes it good for travel. The chamber for the dry herb is large but I find it performs best when the chamber is loosely packed 1/2 - 3/4 of the way rather than packed to the top. I clean it with the tools included after every use and nothing has gunked up or gotten stuck after countless uses. For the affordable price I think this is an excellent portable vaporizer choice! When I need a new one I wouldn’t hesitate purchasing this again.
on February 4th, 2019
This is a solid flower-only vaporizer. I use a Kandypen Elite for wax/shatter but this is my go to for flower. Heats quickly, long battery life, decent clouds @ 400F and dependable performance in my first two years owning it. Buy one.
on September 25th, 2018
Not great, not terrible - solid. I currently have in my vape rotation the G-Pen Elite, Storz & Bickel Mighty and Crafty, Hydrology 9, Ghost MV1, Magic Flight Launch Box, PUFFiT, OmniVap XL Titanium (x2). The G-Pen Elite sits behind both S&B products, the OmniVap, and the Ghost. Based on my use, I consider the G-Pen and session and on demand hybrid. Unlike the S&B's which take a little time to heat up and is best used in one session, the G-Pen gets up to temp in a jiffy. Because it heats up so fast, I can turn it off after one heat up and a draw, and a 2nd cooling draw, and then turn it on again when I'm ready. The vapor quality is decent but not a home run like S&B. It compares with the Ghost in vapor production. The negative for me is the mouthpiece. It's the only vape I have where I need to concern myself with heat on the lips. Loading the chamber needs concentration as although it's a big bowl it's more narrow and deep, thus a tad more difficult to load then others. Overall I like the pocket friendly size and the quick heat up with precise temp control. The vapor is good enough to make it an above average vape. It's not a total wallet buster, but it's not cheap either. Still, glad I have one in rotation.