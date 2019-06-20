metralmancpa on September 25th, 2018

Not great, not terrible - solid. I currently have in my vape rotation the G-Pen Elite, Storz & Bickel Mighty and Crafty, Hydrology 9, Ghost MV1, Magic Flight Launch Box, PUFFiT, OmniVap XL Titanium (x2). The G-Pen Elite sits behind both S&B products, the OmniVap, and the Ghost. Based on my use, I consider the G-Pen and session and on demand hybrid. Unlike the S&B's which take a little time to heat up and is best used in one session, the G-Pen gets up to temp in a jiffy. Because it heats up so fast, I can turn it off after one heat up and a draw, and a 2nd cooling draw, and then turn it on again when I'm ready. The vapor quality is decent but not a home run like S&B. It compares with the Ghost in vapor production. The negative for me is the mouthpiece. It's the only vape I have where I need to concern myself with heat on the lips. Loading the chamber needs concentration as although it's a big bowl it's more narrow and deep, thus a tad more difficult to load then others. Overall I like the pocket friendly size and the quick heat up with precise temp control. The vapor is good enough to make it an above average vape. It's not a total wallet buster, but it's not cheap either. Still, glad I have one in rotation.