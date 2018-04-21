mrspadrona on June 1st, 2017

This was my first vape pen. I purchased the oil vaporizer and, I have to say this was a great introduction to the world of vaping. It has it's pros and cons, just like any other product in the world but, for the novice vaper (vape-er?) it's a non-intimidating, easy to use system. It's easy to charge, easy to use. It would have been nice to have instructions included on "how" to vape (again, total novice. Prior to my diagnosis, I hadn't smoked since high school ... which was a few years ago and back then, you packed a bowl) I didn't care for the fact that the charge doesn't seem to last very long and you don't realize the charge is dying until it's too late.