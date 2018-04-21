SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Introducing the G Slim Series, a new line of lightweight technology that combines the luxury of portability with the benefit of affordability. Sleek in form, with simplicity in operation, the G Slim Vaporizer provides high-performance functionality in a compact apparatus. Each G Slim comes equipped with a G Slim Tool, Wireless USB Charger, and an On/Off feature to safeguard against inadvertent activation.
on April 21st, 2018
The dry material tank was ok and good if your smoking by yourself. I also got the quartz tank for concentrates and that is where it shines. Handles live resin like a champ! I just pack it up and go!
on January 26th, 2018
I ordered this pen from the Grenco website. First off, I was super hyped on buying this. I use the Pax Era and as much I love that thing, the pods are so expensive. So I found this as an alternative solution. The price for this pen was right so I went ahead and bought it. Now, after almost two weeks and having paid almost ten dollars for three day shipping and it’s still hasn’t showed up. Grenco, you’re soft.
on June 1st, 2017
This was my first vape pen. I purchased the oil vaporizer and, I have to say this was a great introduction to the world of vaping. It has it's pros and cons, just like any other product in the world but, for the novice vaper (vape-er?) it's a non-intimidating, easy to use system. It's easy to charge, easy to use. It would have been nice to have instructions included on "how" to vape (again, total novice. Prior to my diagnosis, I hadn't smoked since high school ... which was a few years ago and back then, you packed a bowl) I didn't care for the fact that the charge doesn't seem to last very long and you don't realize the charge is dying until it's too late.